Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has died at the age of 62.
The Senators made the announcement Monday night.
The cause of death was not immediately known.
Melnyk, a Toronto native, has owned the Senators since 2003.
More coming.
Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has died at the age of 62.
The Senators made the announcement Monday night.
The cause of death was not immediately known.
Melnyk, a Toronto native, has owned the Senators since 2003.
More coming.
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.