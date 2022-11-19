P.E.I. woman scrambles to save beloved horse from slaughterhouse

Mittcent Vangogh, an 11-year-old standardbred horse who was sold last year because he had a sore foot is shown in this undated handout photo. Vangogh’s former groomer and owner, Tyra Perry of Tignish, P.E.I., is raising money to rescue the horse from slaughter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Brooke Leininger *MANDATORY CREDIT*