Gun-control group urges MPs to vote against 'unsalvageable' Liberal firearms bill

Nathalie Provost, a survivor of the Ecole polytechnique shooting in 1989 reads a poem during an event in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, on the 31st anniversary of the murder of 14 women in an anti-feminist attack at the university in 1989. A leading gun-control group is urging MPs to vote against the Liberal government's new firearms bill, saying it is too weak to salvage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes