Ceremony to be held for child's partial remains found at residential school site

The Qu'Appelle residential school near Lebret, Sask., is shown in a handout photo. The Star Blanket Cree Nation in Saskatchewan says ground-penetrating radar has discovered more than 2,000 areas of interest and a child's jawbone fragment at the site of one of the longest-running residential schools in the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Star Blanket Cree Nation **MANDATORY CREDIT**