Physicists and business figures gather in Vancouver to crack theory of everything

Quantum Gravity Conference keynote speakers pose for an official photo in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. The conference, which is being attended by two dozen of the world's top physicists including three Nobel Prize winners, is holding sessions on the beginning of the universe, the importance of quantum gravity, black holes and time travel. Seated in the front row from left to right are; Jim Peebles, Terry Hui, Kip Thorne, Frank Giustra, Philip Stamp and Markus Frind. Standing in the middle row from left to right; Suzanne Staggs, Paul Lee, Abhay Ashtekar, Moe Kermani and William Unruh. Standing in the back row from left to right are; Jordan Wilson-Gerow, Steven Carlip, Slava Mukhanov, Peter Galison, Renate Loll and Alex Vilenkin. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck