Canada's top civil servant expected to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry

Then-Canadian High Commissioner to the U.K. Janice Charette speaks to media during the Liberal cabinet retreat in Winnipeg, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. A slate of officials from the Privy Council office, including Charette, Canada's current top civil servant, are expected to testify today at a public inquiry assessing the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act last winter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Sudoma