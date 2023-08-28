Feds mull stopgap plan for formula shortage before overhauling approval process: docs

An internal memo shows the federal government is looking for ways to bring more infant formula products to market shelves while it overhauls the way baby formula is regulated to prevent future shortages. Similac Alimentum Hypoallergenic Infant Formula, imported from Puerto Rico, is for sale at a Stew Leonard's grocery store in Yonkers, New York, June 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ted Shaffrey