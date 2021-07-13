'I plan on being Cadmus through and through': Getting to know Chief Cadmus Delorme

Chief Cadmus Delorme speaks during a ceremony celebrating the signing of a transfer of control over children in care to the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Delorme had to face one of the hardest moments as chief when the Saulteaux community made international headlines last month with the discovery of potentially 751 unmarked graves near the former Marieval Indian Residential School. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards