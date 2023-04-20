Officer told not to make handwritten notes after death of Myles Gray, inquest hears

A Vancouver police officer says a senior member of the force who was acting as a union representative told him not to make any handwritten notes about the confrontation that resulted in the death of 33-year-old Myles Gray in 2015. Gray died after suffering injuries including a broken eye socket, possible partially dislocated jaw and a voice box fracture, during his arrest by Vancouver police in 2015. Gray is seen in an undated family photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Margie Reed **MANDATORY CREDIT**