National childcare legislation, new climate change plan : In The News for March 29

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford, right, watch Karina Gould, second left, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development of Canada and Stephen Lecce, second right, Ontario Minister of Education officially sign an agreement in $10-a-day child-care program deal in Brampton, Ont., on Monday, March 28, 2022. Gould says upcoming child-care legislation will enshrine a long-term role for the federal government in the national daycare system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette