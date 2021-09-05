Canada, allies watchful of how China will fill Western void in Afghanistan

Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, left, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pose for a photo during their meeting in Tianjin, China, in a July 28, 2021, photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency. With the United States and its allies, Canada included, having left Afghanistan firmly in the hands of the Taliban, another world power is stepping into the void to exert its influence on the troubled country – China. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Xinhua, Li Ran