Pierre Poilievre's complaint didn't influence 'Diagolon' leader's arrest: RCMP

Jeremy MacKenzie, right, a Canadian military veteran who served in Afghanistan, talks with an unidentified woman outside the venue where Omar Khadr, the former child soldier is speaking in Halifax, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. The RCMP say Jeremy MacKenzie’s arrest was not influenced by Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre’s request to have them look into comments by the founder of a far-right group about sexually assaulting his wife. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan