Slipshod practices might mean gaps in Canada's COVID-19 record, info watchdog says

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam speaks virtually as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on during a press conference to update Canadians on the COVID-19 pandemic, in Ottawa on Friday, May 7, 2021. The federal information watchdog says key government decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic might be lost to history because of a sudden shift to new technologies and long-standing poor record-keeping practices. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick