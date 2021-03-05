All Nunavut communities to get enough COVID vaccine for first doses by end of March

Downtown Iqaluit, Nunavut, is shown after 2 p.m. sunset on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Nunavut Health Minister Lorne Kusugak says the territory will receive its expected allotment of 38,000 Moderna doses by mid-March, enough to vaccinate 75 per cent of Nunavut's adult population. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter