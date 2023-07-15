Fade into the night: Fireflies facing threats from climate change and light pollution

Foot traffic accompanies air traffic, as human visitors carrying red flashlights walk the Little River Trail to observe synchronous fireflies in their annual mating ritual in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park's Elkmont Campground outside Gatlinburg, Tenn. on Tuesday, June 3, 2014. This photograph was made by "stacking" 123 long exposures shot over a 1.5-hour period. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Knoxville News Sentinel-Adam Lau