WHO rejects Canadian-made COVID-19 vaccine from Medicago, with ties to big tobacco

A vial of a plant-derived COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed by Medicago, is shown in Quebec City on Monday, July 13, 2020 as part of the company’s Phase 1 clinical trials in this handout photo. The World Health Organization has rejected Medicago's made-in-Canada COVID-19 vaccine, restricting Ottawa's ability to donate the shots to countries in need. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Medicago *MANDATORY CREDIT*