Family of Indian migrants who died in Quebec shocked by river crossing attempt

Pravinbhai Chaudhari, 49, is seen in an undated handout photo alongside his family including wife Dakshaben, 45; son Meet, 20; and 23-year-old daughter, Vidhi. Authorities have said that eight people, four of whom were the Chaudhari family, were allegedly attempting to illegally cross into the United States from Canada through Akwesasne Mohawk Territory, which straddles provincial and international boundaries and includes regions of Quebec, Ontario and New York state. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Mehsana Police *MANDATORY CREDIT*