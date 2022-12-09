Health Canada approves first bivalent booster for kids ages 5 to 11

Vials of Pfizer's updated COVID-19 vaccine is seen during production in Kalamazoo, Mich., in an Aug. 2022, handout photo. Health Canada has approved a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster for use in children ages five to 11, which targets the original strain of the coronavirus and more recent variants. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, Pfizer, *MANDATORY CREDIT*