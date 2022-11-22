Canadian MPs unanimously condemn FIFA threat to punish World Cup players for armbands

England's Harry Kane, center, wearing a rainbow armband, controls the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Italy and England at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, on September 23, 2022. Canadian members of Parliament passed a unanimous motion Tuesday condemning FIFA's decision to threaten on-field punishment if soccer players in the World Cup wear armbands supportive of the LGBTQ community. Some team captains planned to wear "One Love" armbands seen as a rebuke to the human-rights record of host nation Qatar, where homosexuality is criminalized. But the governing body for soccer said that wearing the armband on the field could result in a serious penalty that would leave players one caution away from ejection in that game and the next. AP, Antonio Calanni