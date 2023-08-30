Preliminary hearing postponed for Quebec man charged with killing 3 people with truck

Steeve Gagnon is escorted by police into court in Amqui, Que., Tuesday, March 14, 2023. A preliminary hearing for a Quebec man charged with killing three people with his truck has been postponed until January 2024. A spokesperson for the province's director of criminal and penal prosecutions says the request was made by Steeve Gagnon's lawyer on Tuesday. Gagnon, 38, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and nine counts of attempted murder in connection with the March 13 incident in Amqui, Que., about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot