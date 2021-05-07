No fines handed out at first B.C. COVID-19 roadblock as checks move across province

A digital sign with the message "Do Not Travel" sits on the median as motorists travel on the Sea-to-Sky highway between Horseshoe Bay and Lions Bay, B.C., Friday, April 23, 2021. Mounties in British Columbia say no cars were forced to turn around at a road block in place to ensure residents abide by travel restrictions in place due to COVID-19, as enforcement spreads over the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck