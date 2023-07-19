A vast problem: Coast guard floats a new solution to problem of abandoned boats

The retired BC Ferries vessel Queen of Sidney, that was in operation from 1960 to 2000, is seen moored on the Fraser River, in Mission, B.C., on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The Canadian government's inventory of more than 1,700 wrecked, abandoned or hazardous boats includes a U.S. warship, a derelict floating McDonald's known as the McBarge, a human-smuggling ship and an old BC Ferries vessel rotting on the Fraser River. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck