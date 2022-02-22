What's next for Canada in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a joint news conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev following their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Canada and its allies were shaking off their shock and scrambling to respond on Tuesday after the Russian President ordered the deployment of Russian troops into eastern Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP