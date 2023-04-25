2024 presidential election campaign looks like 2020 rematch, in more ways than one

WASHINGTON - Joe Biden's unofficial campaign strategy for 2024: if it ain't broke, don't fix it.
The sitting U.S. president formally launched his bid for re-election early today with a three-minute video that conjures memories of his 2020 battle.
It opens with images of the riots on Capitol Hill and warns of the perils posed by what Biden, 80, calls the MAGA extremists in the Republican party.
That, of course, is a reference to Donald Trump and his own effort to rekindle the momentum of his "Make America Great Again" movement.
It's all shaping up as a rematch that recent polls suggest Americans do not want.
An NBC News survey found 60 per cent of respondents don't want Trump, 76, to run again, while 70 per cent would prefer someone other than Biden.
