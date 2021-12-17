Girl, 10, coming to Canada killed at Taliban checkpoint

10-year-old Nafiza is seen in this undated handout photo. The girl, who was approved to come with her family to Canada from Afghanistan, was killed when gunfire erupted at a Taliban checkpoint. Aman Lara, a group helping Afghans get out of the country, is only giving out her first name to protect the remainder of the family. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Eleanor Taylor, Aman Lara *MANDATORY CREDIT*