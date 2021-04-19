Federal government expecting 1M vaccine doses this week after Moderna delays delivery

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. The federal government says it expects about 1 million shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to arrive this week, as the two pharmaceutical firms continue pumping out doses and delivering them to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette