Quebec election: François Legault cancels campaign events after death of Queen

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault speaks to reporters while campaigning Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Montreal. Coalition Avenir Québec suspended its activities Thursday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Legault, who is seeking re-election as premier, offered his condolences in to the Royal Family, highlighting her strength and calm during difficult times in 20th century. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz