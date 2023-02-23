Canada to introduce open work permit for Iranians, simplify process to stay

OTTAWA - The federal government is rolling out special temporary measures to make it easier for Iranians in Canada to stay.
As of March 1, measures will come into effect to simplify the process for Iranians who are visiting, studying in or working in Canada to extend their stay and switch between temporary streams.
For Iranians already in Canada, an open work permit pathway will be introduced as well.
The federal government will waive fees for passports, permanent resident travel documents and citizen certificates for Canadian citizens and permanent residents in Iran who wish to come back, and for those in Canada who want to remain.
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson made the announcement in North Vancouver today as part of the federal government's ongoing effort to support Iranians following unrest.
Protests erupted in Iran in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country's morality police, leading to a brutal crackdown by the Iranian government.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2023.