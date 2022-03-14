'Lucky young man': Canadian volunteer fighter injured in missile attack in Ukraine

Displaced Ukrainians onboard a Poland bound train in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Lviv, so far, has been spared the scale of destruction unfolding to its east and south. The city's population of 721,000 has swelled during the war with residents escaping bombarded population centers and as a waystation for the nearly 2.6 million people who have fled the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Bernat Armangue