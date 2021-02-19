Search on for Ontario judge to succeed Justice Rosalie Abella on Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Justices pose for a group photo in Ottawa, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. Top row, left to right, Justice Russell Brown, Justice Clement Gascon, Justice Suzanne Cote, and Justice Malcolm Rowe. Bottom row, left to right, Justice Andromache Karakatsanis, Justice Rosalie Abella, Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin, Justice Michael Moldaver, Justice Richard Wagner. The search is on for a new judge to sit on Canada's highest court, in preparation for Abella's mandatory retirement in July. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand