Families of missing and murdered Indigenous women seek change ahead of Oct. 4 vigils

Natasha Harrison, second right, is comforted during a vigil for her daughter Tatyanna Harrison, 20, and for Noelle O'Soup, 13, and Chelsea Poorman, 24, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Family members of Indigenous women killed across B.C. say there needs to be more accountability and improved communication between police jurisdictions during investigations of missing people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck