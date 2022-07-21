Man accused of killing Saskatchewan Mountie ordered to stand trial on murder charge

A makeshift memorial is laid out beside the Indian Head RCMP detachment in Indian Head, Sask., Sunday, June 13, 2021. The memorial is laid out for for Const. Shelby Patton who was killed while on duty in Wolseley, Sask. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis

 KAN

REGINA - A man accused of killing a Saskatchewan RCMP officer during a traffic stop has been ordered to stand trial for first-degree murder.

Alphonse Stanley Traverse of Winnipeg was originally charged with manslaughter in the June 12, 2021, death of Const. Shelby Patton.

The charge was upgraded in November to first-degree murder.

Judge Douglas Kovatch, at the end of a three-day preliminary hearing, has ruled there is enough evidence to proceed with a trial on the murder charge.

Due to a publication ban, evidence at the hearing cannot be published.

RCMP have said 26-year-old Patton was hit by a vehicle in the town of Wolseley, east of Regina, after he stopped a suspected stolen truck.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2022.

