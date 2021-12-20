'Guided by Canada': NASA space telescope with Canadian components to launch this week

In this Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 photo released by the European Space Agency, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is secured on top of the Ariane 5 rocket that will launch it to space from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson confirmed Friday that the James Webb Space Telescope will attempt to blast off on Christmas Eve. A European Ariane rocket will provide the lift from South America's French Guiana. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, ESA - M.Pedoussaut