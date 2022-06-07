Quebec officials say 90 monkeypox cases have been detected in the province

An electronic microscope image shows the monkeypox virus seen by a team from the Arbovirus Laboratory and the Genomics and Bioinformatics Units of the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) in Madrid, Thursday, May 26, 2022. Quebec's Health Department says 90 monkeypox cases have been declared in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Unidad de Microscopi­a Electronica del ISCIII, via AP