Mulroney honours Gorbachev, group funding review : In The News for August 31 2022

Former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev arrives to deliver a luncheon speech accompanied by former prime minister Brian Mulroney Friday, October 21, 2011 in Montreal. Gorbachev, who as the last leader of the Soviet Union waged a losing battle to salvage a crumbling empire but produced extraordinary reforms that led to the end of the Cold War, died Tuesday. He was 91.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson