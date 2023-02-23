Quebec tribunal denies compensation to family of migrant worker who died on farm

Norma Macario (L-R) with her husband, Ottoniel Lares Batzibal, and daughters, Rumalda Maricela Lares Macario and María Teresa Lares Macario, are seen in 2019 in this photo provided Feb. 23, 2023. The family of a Guatemalan farm worker who accidentally died in July 2021 says it is "disappointed" with the decision of Quebec's labour tribunal, which refused to compensate the family because the death was not deemed a work accident. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-María Teresa Lares Macario *MANDATORY CREDIT*