Russian oligarch charged in U.S. evaded sanctions to deliver flowers to Canadian: FBI

Russian metals magnate Oleg Deripaska attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, outside St. Petersburg, Russia, Aug. 9, 2016. Deripaska, a Russian oligarch indicted in the United States today for conspiring to circumvent its sanctions regime, stands accused of, among other things, having flowers delivered to a former member of Parliament in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alexander Zemlianichenko