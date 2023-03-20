Canada denies role in detention, torture of former Guantanamo Bay detainee

This Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 photo shows former Guantanamo Bay prisoner Mohamedou Ould Slahi speaking about his experiences under CIA interrogation via video from his home in Mauritania to an anti-torture group in Raleigh, NC. The federal government denies Canada supplied faulty information that contributed to the detention and torture of the man who was held at Guantanamo Bay for 14 years.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Emery Dalesio