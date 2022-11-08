Alberta Premier Danielle Smith back in the legislature with byelection win

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. - Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is back in the legislature after winning a seat more than seven years after she left.
Smith has defeated four opponents to win the byelection in the constituency of Brooks-Medicine Hat in the southeastern corner of the province.
With almost all polls reporting NDP candidate Gwendoline Dirk was second while Barry Morishita of the Alberta Party was third.
Bob Blayone of the Independence Party and Jeevan Mangat of the Wildrose Independence Party were fourth and fifth respectively.
Smith called the byelection shortly after she won the race to replace Jason Kenney as United Conservative Party leader and premier on Oct. 6.
With all but a few polls reporting, Smith had about 53 per cent of the vote.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2022.