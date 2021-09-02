Where the federal party leaders are on Friday, Sept. 3

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes a quick campaign stop on his way to the first French debate on TVA, during the Canadian federal election campaign in Montreal on Thursday, September 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Friday, Sept. 3, 2021:

All times are local.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

Mississauga, Ont.

11 a.m. — Announcement and press conference. No address supplied.

_____

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole

Montreal

9:30 — Announcement and press conference. InterContinental Montreal, 360 Saint-Antoine St. W.

North Vancouver, B.C.

6 p.m. — Event with supporters. 1970 Spicer Rd.

____

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

Quebec City

9:15 a.m. — Announcement on NDP Quebec platform, behind Château Frontenac, near the Samuel de Champlain Monument, 1 des Carrières St.

___

