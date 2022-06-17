OTTAWA - In a June 16 story on the promised federal dental care program, The Canadian Press erroneously called a professional organization the Canadian Dental Program. In fact, it is the Canadian Dental Association.
Corrective to June 16 story on a federal dental care program
Corrective to June 16 story on dental care
Most Popular
Articles
- ER doctor takes stand in Osoyoos manslaughter case
- Penticton activates EOC as lake tops full pool
- Osoyooos manslaughter trials hears from Mountie who found victim
- E-bike ban continues to spark debate
- Wibit fee structure changing for this season
- Dedicated volunteer gone after half-century in hockey
- Okanagan Lake expected to hit full pool next week
- Odd messages entered as evidence at manslaughter trial
- Manslaughter trial hears about possible altercation
- Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- McCartney marks 80th birthday with Springsteen, 60,000 pals
- Quebec RCMP say search complete of properties allegedly connected with neo-Nazi group
- French film titan Trintignant, of 'A Man and a Woman,' dies
- Ukraine gets possible path to EU, aid pledges from Britain
- CF Montreal returns from break for first-ever matchup against Austin FC
- Liberals table bill responding to Supreme Court decision on 'extreme intoxication'