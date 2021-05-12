Garneau quarantine travel to Iceland raises government confusion over rules

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, left, poses for a photo with his Canadian counterpart Marc Garneau, ahead of bi-lateral talks, part of the the G7 foreign ministers' meetings in London, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Plans for Garnuea to take his second international trip in less than a month has raised questions around what's allowed for those in quarantine and a discrepancy between what Canadians are told, and what regulations say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Eddie Mulholland, Pool Photo via AP