Military investigating after Canadian soldier dies in Iraq

Capt. Eric Cheung is shown in this handout image provided by the Canadian Armed Forces. The Canadian Armed Forces says it is investigating the death of a Winnipeg-based soldier who was serving in Iraq. Cheung, 38, died Saturday under what the military is calling "non-operational related circumstances," though the exact details are now under investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-DND-17 Wing Operations Support Squadron Imaging **MANDATORY CREDIT**