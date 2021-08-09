Group finishes six-week walk to honour children, survivors of residential schools

Jamie Henyu, left, participates in the Warriors Walk for Healing Nations in Kamloops, B.C. on Monday, August 9, 2021. A six-week journey starting from Yukon and covering more than 2,000 kilometres has finished today in Kamloops, British Columbia -- which the man behind the Warriors Walk for Healing Nations calls "ground zero for where the truth broke out." THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Tahltan Central Government