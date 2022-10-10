U.K. man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Canadian teenager

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Jack Sepple, of Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, appearing in the dock at Colchester Magistrates' Court accused of the murder of a 19-year-old Canadian woman who was found dead in Chelmsford. Sepple has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Canadian teenager who moved to England last year to meet him.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP