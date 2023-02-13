Photojournalist, news organization file lawsuit against RCMP over 2021 arrest

Photojournalist Amber Bracken, centre, lawyer Sean Hern, back left, and Emma Gilchrist, editor-in-chief and executive director of The Narwhal, listen during a news conference after filing a lawsuit at B.C. Supreme Court against the RCMP, in Vancouver, on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Bracken was arrested and detained while covering the enforcement of an injunction in Wet'suwet'en territory as a journalist in 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck