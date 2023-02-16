'Wake-up call:' Flying objects raise concerns about Arctic security

In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, Feb. 4, 2023. After four flying objects were discovered, tracked and shot down over U.S. and Canadian airspace in recent weeks, some politicians and researchers say the incidents highlight the need to improve security in Canada's Arctic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Fish via AP