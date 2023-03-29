In The News for March 29: Will the Nova Scotia shooting inquiry find the answers?

Nick Beaton, husband of Kristen Beaton, stands outside the room as Lisa Banfield, the common-law wife of Gabriel Wortman, is set to testify at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Halifax on Friday, July 15, 2022. Wortman, dressed as an RCMP officer and driving a replica police cruiser, murdered 22 people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan