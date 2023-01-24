A timeline of the avalanche hazard in B.C., where five people are dead

Backcountry skiers are dwarfed by the mountains as they make their way along a mountain ridge near McGillivray Pass Lodge located in the southern Chilcotin Mountains of British Columbia, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2012. Five people have been killed in British Columbia avalanches this month. Forecasters have compared this season’s snowpack with the conditions of 2003, one of the worst years on record for fatalities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward