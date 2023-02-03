OTTAWA - The federal Liberals are withdrawing an amendment to their guns bill that introduced a controversial new definition of an assault-style weapon.
The amendment would have defined what kind of firearms should be banned in Canada and added dozens of new semi-automatic rifles and shotguns to the list.
It caused an outcry in many parts of rural Canada, as hunters argued it criminalized weapons they often use legally for hunting.
The Liberals were also under pressure from many of their own MPs to change or withdraw the new definition of weapons being banned.
MPs on the public safety committee unanimously agreed to the Liberal motion to withdraw the amendment.
Bill C-21 was introduced last May and aims to limit gun access for people who pose a danger to themselves or others, and expand measures affecting the government's regulated ban on handguns.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2023.